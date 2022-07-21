Hate crime investigation: Murder suspect charged in shooting of homeless man in Sylmar

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Murder suspect charged in Sylmar shooting investigated as hate crime

SYLMAR, Calif. (KABC) -- A 29-year-old man accused of gunning down a homeless man outside a Sylmar convenience store, in what authorities described as a hate-motivated killing, on Wednesday was charged with murder.

Eric Antonio Sanchez was charged with murder and attempted murder, with the charges including a hate-crime allegation, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Authorities said earlier the victim in the shooting, 48-year-old Ryan Bush, was wearing women's clothing while talking to another person in the parking lot of the store near Polk Street and Foothill Boulevard around 1:20 a.m. July 5.

Sanchez allegedly approached the pair and "made disparaging and offensive comments" about Bush's clothing and appearance, police said. He then fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene, officials said.

Bush "was allegedly targeted based on a presumption of his gender identity and sexual orientation," according to the District Attorney's Office.

March 2022: Pasadena police investigating attack on 3 men after LGBTQ+ event as hate crime
EMBED More News Videos

Pasadena police are investigating an attack on three men who were leaving an LGBTQ+ event last week as a hate crime.


Sanchez has remained behind bars since his arrest Monday by the Los Angeles Police Department's Valley Bureau, jail records show.

He is set to be arraigned Aug. 3 in a San Fernando courtroom.

"Hate crimes have spiked across the country in recent years and we remain steadfast in ensuring that we hold these violent individuals accountable while working to prevent such violence from happening in the future," District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. "Targeting someone because of their race, religion, gender or sexual orientation is unconscionable."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sylmarlos angeleslos angeles countylgbtq+lgbtqmurderhate crimehomicidehate crime investigationshootinglgbt
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
President Biden tests positive for COVID-19
Police raid ghost-gun manufacturing operation at Burbank home
SUV slams into parked RV, ending dangerous high-speed chase through LA
5-day closure of WB 210 Freeway in San Gabriel Valley begins
Mom speaks out about reporting son to police for mass shooting threat
Chanel smash-and-grab highlights increasing robberies in Los Angeles
Jan. 6 committee to detail Donald Trump's actions as Capitol stormed
Show More
Knott's Berry Farm to implement chaperone policy after chaotic brawl
Biden announces executive actions on climate change
Newsom demands explanation from UCLA about move to Big Ten
'Everything Everywhere All At Once' will be back in theaters
Mom of San Bernardino man killed by police: 'I just want justice'
More TOP STORIES News