WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Teen boy killed after crashing head-on into pickup truck in Sylmar, police say

Police said a driver of a Prius was leaving the parking lot when the teen tried to get out of the way.

KABC logo
Sunday, November 27, 2022 11:47PM
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Eyewitness News

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A teenage driver was killed Sunday after crashing into the driver of a pickup truck in Sylmar, according to police.

It happened near the Vallarta Supermarkets at 13820 Foothill Boulevard just before noon.

WATCH NOW ABC7 Los Angeles 24x7 Streaming channel

Police said a driver of a Prius was leaving the parking lot when the teen tried to get out of the way.

"To avoid the vehicle that came out of the Vallarta market, [the teen] swerved at a high rate of speed and went into the northbound lanes off Foothill Boulevard and went head on with that silver, Toyota truck," said LAPD Sgt. John Matassa.

The teen was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the Toyota pickup truck, who was identified only as a 56-year-old man, was rushed to the hospital with unspecified injuries, according to police.

No further information was immediately available. The collision remains under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.