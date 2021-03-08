New Jersey's Tac Ops laser tag experience brings your gaming fantasies to life

FAIRFIELD, New Jersey -- Laser tag and everything you know about it has been reinvented at Tac Ops laser tag in Fairfield, New Jersey.
"You have to get over the idea of laser tag as you know it, we are more of a simulated battle," said Armando DiRienzo, owner of Tac Ops Laser Tag.
At Tac Ops, gone are the days of backlights, neon taggers, and the simple mission of getting the most hits.
Using their state-of-the-art laser tag equipment, players can enjoy a unique experience in a realistic and combat-like obstacle course.
At Tac Ops, the difficulty levels can be adjusted to be a family-friendly activity for children as young as 7 years old, or as advanced training simulations that draw law enforcement officials for training purposes.
Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, Tac Ops has been able to welcome visitors from all across New Jersey, New York City, and Philadelphia, following strict safety guidelines.
"Most people that end up coming in here are shocked at how much of a workout it is and how much fun they end up having and they always end up coming back," said DiRienzo.
