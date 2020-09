Fans outraged after Taco Bell removes Mexican Pizza from its menu

Just heard the most awful news. Starting November 5th @tacobell is getting rid of the Mexican Pizza. As if 2020 couldn’t get any worse. Why does Taco Bell want to hurt us? pic.twitter.com/LeWfgYFUtE — Tom Bartkowski (@TomBartkowski) September 3, 2020

Taco Bell is getting rid of Mexican Pizza on November 5 and fans are fed up.The restaurant says the removal of the fan-favorite food will "make room for new innovations," but people online are not buying it.After the announcement, a petition was posted on Change.org titled "Save the Mexican Pizza." It already has over 18,500 signatures with people backing the cause with reasons such as "The Mexican pizza has only brought joy to this world. It did nothing to deserve to be eliminated!" and "Hasn't 2020 been hard enough on us all? Please don't steal one of the few things that bring joy."The food frenzy also made its way to Twitter with "Mexican Pizza" trending around the world.In a statement, Taco Bell said that packaging for the item amounts to more than 7 million pounds of paperboard per year and getting rid of the Mexican Pizza is part of the company's eco-friendly commitment.Despite the company's statement, reactions to the removal proved one thing: the Mexican Pizza can't be topped.