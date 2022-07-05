Taco Chico is a new taqueria in Tustin offering suadero tacos, a growing local favorite

TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) -- On this Taco Tuesday, Localish LA took us to "Taco Chico" in Tustin, a new taqueria offering suadero tacos.
Suadero taco are made from a thin cut of beef from the brisket (breast of the cow) that's quickly growing in popularity among SoCal's taco scene.
"The suadero taco is crunchy on the outside, soft on the inside," said Abel Rios, a cook at Taco Chico.
"It's almost like a play on the pork belly taco," said Thomas Ortega, the chef/owner at Taco Chico.
Taco Chico
17582 E. 17th Street
Tustin, CA 92780
For more information, go to:
taco-chico-tustin
instagram.com/tacochicooc
