taco tuesday

Taco Chico is a new taqueria in Tustin offering suadero tacos, a growing local favorite

EMBED <>More Videos

Taco Chico: A new taqueria in Tustin offering suadero tacos

TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) -- On this Taco Tuesday, Localish LA took us to "Taco Chico" in Tustin, a new taqueria offering suadero tacos.

Suadero taco are made from a thin cut of beef from the brisket (breast of the cow) that's quickly growing in popularity among SoCal's taco scene.

"The suadero taco is crunchy on the outside, soft on the inside," said Abel Rios, a cook at Taco Chico.

"It's almost like a play on the pork belly taco," said Thomas Ortega, the chef/owner at Taco Chico.

Watch the whole video above.

Taco Chico
17582 E. 17th Street
Tustin, CA 92780

For more information, go to:
taco-chico-tustin
instagram.com/tacochicooc
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tustinorange countytaco tuesdaytacoslocalish
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TACO TUESDAY
Taco Chico: A new taqueria in Tustin offering suadero tacos
A Texas kitchen offers mouth-watering breakfast tacos in SoCal
Vegans delight in authentic, plant-based tacos
Super Street taco is a local favorite at Tirsa's Mexican Cafe
TOP STORIES
Highland Park parade mass shooting was planned for weeks; 6 dead
Man dies after being injured by illegal firework in Montebello
IE woman viciously attacked by security guard outside bar, video shows
Highland Park 4th of July parade shooting survivors speak out
Parents of late NFL star Demaryius Thomas reveal he had Stage 2 CTE
What we know about the victims of the July 4th parade shooting
Illegal fireworks light up night sky across SoCal on July 4th - Video
Show More
Brittney Griner writes letter to Pres. Biden pleading for his help
11-year-old boy dies from fireworks
Hit-and-run driver sought after man in wheelchair killed in LA
Grand Park 4th of July Block Party returns after 2 cancellations
Suspect arrested in alleged sexual battery inside OC storage facility
More TOP STORIES News