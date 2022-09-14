Sweet Rolled Tacos shop in Orange County is a local hot spot

Sweet Rolled Tacos in Orange County is a dessert hot spot that serves up a local favorite - ice cream tacos!

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- Sweet Rolled Tacos is a family-owned business in Garden Grove, Orange County, that makes rolled ice-cream tacos!

"Taco Tuesday is now every day," said Kenny Tran, the founder of Sweet Rolled Tacos. "We've been open for over five years, and we've tried to make ice cream really fun. You know, you see ice cream made fresh from beginning to end."

"I've never been to a place like this. I love it," said Samantha Padilla, a resident of Whittier, California.

With more than 21 flavors and a variety of colorful waffle taco cones, the dessert shop is a local favorite. The employees roll out the ice cream on cold ice plates, then bundle the freshly made ice cream in a waffle taco-shaped cone.

The dessert ice cream tacos attract people from near and far. Tran says the decor, hand-picked by his family, is Instagram-friendly.

Customers especially enjoy watching the staff make the tacos, the process makes for a fun experience.

SWEET ROLLED TACOS

(714) 300-4607

www.sweetrolledtacos.com

instagram.com/sweetrolledtacos

facebook.com/sweetrolledtacos