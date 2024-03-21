Caught on video: Taggers target another LA building under construction

The video shows two people spray-painting a 5-story apartment building under construction in East Hollywood.

EAST HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Taggers targeted another Los Angeles building under construction, and two of them were caught in the act.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows two people spray-painting a 5-story apartment building under construction in East Hollywood near Melrose and Ardmore avenues. The video shows the taggers standing on the scaffolding, spray-painting at the top of the structure.

But some residents say the tagging isn't necessarily a bad thing.

"I wouldn't say it's tagged up in a bad way. I don't believe it's an eyesore or anything, but I do believe it is a part of art," said Christian Iraheta, who lives down the street from the building.

Others say they don't mind the graffiti at all.

"I think it's pretty cool, adds some color to the area around, and I think it's nice that people have a place to express themselves," said Christopher Alexander.

Neighbors said tagging at the East Hollywood building began picking up shortly after the graffitied high-rise buildings in downtown Los Angeles made headlines.

"They see something and they're like, 'Yeah, those people did it on the high-rise over there, like, this is a little bit more manageable here,'" said Iraheta.

Los Angeles city records listed B. Raeen Construction Inc. as the contractor for the East Hollywood project. A man who was inside the property on Wednesday and didn't share his name told ABC7 he was with the company.

He said they will not report this to police and said there are security cameras on the site to monitor the area. Neighbors believe the city needs to have creative spaces for people who spray paint instead of using construction sites as the canvas.

"Safety should be prioritized, but I do think that it's important for people to have a place to express themselves," said Alexander.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, no arrests have been made.

Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez, who represents the area, released a statement, saying his office is aware of the graffiti.

"We are coordinating with city departments to work on a resolution to the issue. Residents can report graffiti on private property to 311 and their local council office."