Security at Target store in downtown LA increased after homeless man stabs 2 people inside

A Target store in downtown Los Angeles now has increased security after a homeless man grabbed a large butcher knife off the shelf and stabbed two people - including a young boy - before he was fatally shot.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Target store in downtown Los Angeles now has increased security after a homeless man grabbed a large butcher knife off the shelf and stabbed two people - including a young boy - before he was fatally shot.

The terrifying attack unfolded around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday at a popular shopping complex near Figueroa and 7th streets.

Police say the homeless man entered the store and grabbed a butcher knife with a 9-inch blade off a shelf. He approached a 9-year-old boy in the store and told him he was going to kill him, according to LAPD Chief Michel Moore.

"(He) confronted him and told the young boy he was going to stab him and kill him," Moore said. "He repeated that more than once. The young child attempted to flee and leave, ignore him, move away. The suspect without any further provocation suddenly attacked and stabbed this child in the back."

READ MORE | Target security guard fatally shoots man who stabbed 2 customers inside downtown LA store, LAPD says

The child suffered a deep wound to the back of his shoulder and fell on the floor. Moore said the boy underwent surgery and was in stable condition, but may have suffered potential neurological damage.

The homeless man also stabbed one woman, about age 25, "brutally" in the chest, Moore said. Some good Samaritans came to her rescue, pulling her away to the pharmacy area of the store and closing the gate.

The man was ultimately fatally shot by a security guard.

Gil Alonso told Eyewitness News he was inside the store when the homeless man walked in.

"What I saw was somebody that came in and was enraged and grabbed a knife," he said. "There was mostly chaos ... he attacked a child, and thankfully, security and the officers wear able to help out, but it's just traumatic."

On Wednesday, at least five officers were seen patrolling the Target store.

The retail giant has since issued the following statement:

"On Tuesday evening, an individual attacked multiple guests at our 7th & Figueroa store in Los Angeles. We can confirm that a third-party security guard intervened to stop the attack and the Los Angeles Police Department was quick to respond to the situation. Safety is our top priority and our hearts go out to the guests who were injured. We're grateful for the aid provided by the Los Angeles Police Department and others, and we're focusing on supporting our team in the wake of the incident. We'd refer additional questions to law enforcement."

Meanwhile, shoppers like Patricia Enriquez of Silver Lake said what happened at the store doesn't really change how safe they feel around the area.

"As far as safety is concerned, it's not just downtown, but seems that it's happened a lot more downtown, but it can be anywhere," she said.

LAPD added that the suspect has no relationship with the victims.