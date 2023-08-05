Gladys Tamez has always had love for her craft and through "The Eras Tour," she's been able to witness that love be shared with so many young, deserving fans across the country.

Meet the LA designer behind Taylor Swift's '22' hat that's changing lives: 'It's been beautiful'

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Before Taylor Swift takes the stage during her highly anticipated "Eras Tour," you'll likely hear fans ask, "Who's going to get the hat tonight?"

During the first show of Swift's concert series at SoFi Stadium, the Grammy winner shared a special moment with Bianka Bryant, daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant.

While performing her song "22," Swift gave the hat she was wearing to Bianka. The exchange quickly went viral online.

Giving the "22" hat to a fan during each live performance has become a tradition for the singer and the creator of those hats said it was an incredible honor to be part of such a tender moment.

"I woke up to that beautiful news, I was so excited because for me, I've been growing up watching Kobe, and it was so sad for me what happened," said Gladys Tamez, who runs Gladys Tamez Millinery in Los Angeles.

Tamez's hat design is worn by Swift every night. Swift's team reached out to the designer during the planning stage of the tour, needing enough hats to go around.

"I was like, 'Oh my God, how many? How are we going to do it? I had lots of questions, but I have the best materials ..."

She also has plenty of experience. Her designs have been worn by stars like Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus.

Tamez has always had love for her craft and through the "Eras Tour," she's been able to witness that love be shared with so many young, deserving fans across the country.

"It means a lot because with my designs, I've touched somebody's heart, you know? It's been beautiful."

A hat that for many Swifties, fits like an old song that you still know by heart or a new friend you feel you've known forever.

To learn more about Swift's classic fedora look, visit Gladys Tamez Millinery's website.