The Eras Tour: Excitement runs high as Taylor Swift's 1st night at SoFi Stadium arrives

The long-awaited Taylor Swift mini-residency at SoFi Stadium will finally kick off Thursday, with thousands of fans descending on Inglewood and transit officials urging people to take public transportation to avoid traffic jams and parking hassles.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The long-awaited Taylor Swift mini-residency at SoFi Stadium will finally kick off Thursday, with thousands of fans descending on Inglewood and transit officials urging people to take public transportation to avoid traffic jams and parking hassles.

Before the Eras Tour shows even began, a pre-event merchandise sale attracted thousands of fans to the stadium on Wednesday. Swifties braved an hourslong wait for the chance to buy T-shirts, sweatshirts and other tour memorabilia.

Throngs of fans lined up by the thousands the past two nights, most of them hoping to get the "exclusive" blue Eras Tour crewneck sweatshirt - which is only available for purchase at the merchandise truck. They were also limited to two sweatshirts per customer.

Sam Garay and her co-worker, Cindy Davila, arrived at 1 a.m. Thursday from Orange County. It was Garay's third attempt to get the coveted sweatshirt.

"I think it went viral after the first weekend in Arizona and everyone just wants to get their hands on it," she said. "I tried in Vegas in April and by the time I got to the front they were sold out of it. I tried again yesterday and the line was so long."

There will be another merchandise sale from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Lake Park adjacent to SoFi Stadium. Sunday is an off day in Swift's six-night schedule at SoFi.

Thursday is her opening night at the stadium, with additional performances set for Friday, Saturday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

With excitement and anticipating running high ahead of Swift's first night in L.A., Garay had this advice for fans: "Stay hydrated, wear comfy shoes and don't be afraid to take a break and sit down or go use the restroom."

Stadium officials reminded the public that people who don't have tickets shouldn't bother coming to the venue, thinking they can listen to the music by standing nearby or just hoping to soak up the atmosphere.

According to the stadium's website, nobody will be permitted to remain in the parking lots or outside the stadium once the show has started, and only ticketed guests will be given access to the venue.

Doors for parking at the stadium open at noon and stadium doors open at 4:30 p.m. Taylor Swift will then take the stage at 8 p.m. for her nearly four-hour performance.

After she wraps up her six-night stay in Los Angles, she will then take her tour international, beginning with a show in Mexico City on Aug. 24.

City News Service contributed to this report.