LAUSD teacher arrested weeks after Silver Lake hit-and-run that left bicyclist seriously injured

SILVER LAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles Unified School District teacher has been arrested in connection with an Oct. 25 hit-and-run collision in Silver Lake that left a bicyclist severely injured, authorities announced Tuesday.
Members of the Los Angeles Police Department's Gang and Narcotics Division served a warrant about 8 a.m. at the Silver Sands Racquet Club, a gated community in Palm Desert, and took 52-year-old Molly Jane Hoene into custody without incident, the agency said in a statement.
On Nov. 19, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office had charged Hoene with one count of felony hit and run with severe bodily injury, the news release said.
Her bail was set at $50,000 and she was being held at the LAPD's Metropolitan Detention Center, officials said.
According to police, Hoene is a Los Angeles Unified School District teacher currently assigned to district headquarters.
Surveillance video was released days after the crash, which left a 57-year-old homeless man injured after he landed on the hood and against the windshield of what investigators said was Hoene's blue Mini Cooper. At the time, police said the victim was expected to make a complete recovery.
