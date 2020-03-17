Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Redlands tech company helps track outbreak with mapping software

REDLANDS, Calif. (KABC) -- The fight to slow the coronavirus outbreak rests not only in the public taking precautions but also on tracking the disease as it spreads.

Redlands based company, Esri, is helping in that battle through geographic data mapping.

"Beyond what the individual wants to know. What do health departments and responders of all types need to know? And they need to watch the evolution," said Dr. Este Geraghty, Chief Medical Officer and Health Solutions Director at Esri.

It was Esri's software that enabled John Hopkins University to spot the a trend in health data coming out of China as the coronavirus cases climbed.

"It was the John Hopkins dashboard that brought public attention and widespread professional attention to this problem."

The dashboard lays out in real time the number of infections, fatalities and recoveries by region.

The information helps public health and emergency authorities make decision such shutting down events or popular attractions and asking people to practice self-distancing to slow the pandemic.
"We can also see if any of these interventions are making a difference," said Dr. Geraghty.

A difference that could help stomp out transmission chains.

Esri is also looking beyond tracking the virus to mapping out where people can go to get tested for COVID-19.

"We have the tools to display it and make it convenient, but I think a lot of us are looking for resource of that testing center data," said Dr. Geraghty.

Once that data is collected it will be made available to the public. For now the public is invited to learn about Esri and its data collection to help them make decisions by logging on to coronavirus-resources.ersi.com
