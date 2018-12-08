TECHNOLOGY

Rocket carrying satellite has launch scrubbed due to issues at Vandenberg Air Force Base

EMBED </>More Videos

A rocket carrying a satellite will be launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base Saturday night. (Twitter - @ulalaunch)

LOMPOC, Calif. (KABC) --
A rocket carrying a satellite set to be launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base was scrubbed Saturday night due to technical issues.

The United Launch Alliance rocket was scheduled for 8:15 p.m. and with only three seconds left before liftoff, a hold was placed.

It appeared there may have been problems with the fuel and after the delay, the launch was scrubbed during the live broadcast.



It was originally scheduled to launch Friday afternoon, but the attempt was scrubbed after issues between the control center and the launch site.

The rocket, a Delta IV Heavy, was carrying a government reconnaissance satellite.

ULA has carried out 27 launches for the National Reconnaissance Office over the past 12 years.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologysciencerocketrocket launchsatellitesgovernmentSanta Barbara County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Rocket launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base scrubbed
TECHNOLOGY
Rocket launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base scrubbed
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches satellites, cremated remains into orbit
Hottest holiday gifts for tech lovers in 2018
Elon Musk tweets breakthrough of Boring Company tunnel
More Technology
Top Stories
Best friends killed in Thousand Oaks shooting honored at memorial
Camp Fire evacuees find lost dog waiting for them
Legoland offering kids free birthday admission for 2019
Driver killed in violent, high-speed crash in Costa Mesa
CHP officer arrested on suspicion of sexual misconduct, child molestation
Chief of staff John Kelly to leave at year's end
LA County sheriff suspends team over Latino traffic stops
Senior dog and veteran win holiday grant for OC rescue
Show More
FBI: Man arrested in death of North Carolina teenager
Car-to-car shooting in North Hollywood wounds woman, man
French police fire tear gas in Paris to halt angry protests
Suspect accused of pushing man under truck in DTLA charged
Parolee accused of raping woman in El Segundo taken into custody
More News