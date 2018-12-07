TECHNOLOGY

Rocket launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base scrubbed

A rocket launch set for Friday from Vandenberg Air Force is being delayed for at least another day.

A planned rocket launch from Vandenberg Air Force was cancelled Friday evening.

The United Launch Alliance rocket was set to liftoff at 8:19 p.m., but ULA announced shortly after 5 p.m. the attempt was being scrubbed after issues between the control center and the launch site arose.

On Twitter, ULA said it will wait 24 hours before making another attempt.



The rocket will be carrying a government reconnaissance satellite.

ULA has carried out 27 launches for the National Reconnaissance Office over the past 12 years.
