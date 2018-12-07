Rocket launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base scrubbed

We have scrubbed the #NROL71 launch activities for today. The team will set for a 24-hour countdown to recycle to make an attempt tomorrow. Follow our launch blog for updates https://t.co/wLoggekye0 — ULA (@ulalaunch) December 8, 2018

A planned rocket launch from Vandenberg Air Force was cancelled Friday evening.The United Launch Alliance rocket was set to liftoff at 8:19 p.m., but ULA announced shortly after 5 p.m. the attempt was being scrubbed after issues between the control center and the launch site arose.On Twitter, ULA said it will wait 24 hours before making another attempt.The rocket will be carrying a government reconnaissance satellite.ULA has carried out 27 launches for the National Reconnaissance Office over the past 12 years.