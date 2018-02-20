TECHNOLOGY

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket set for morning launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Formosat-5 satellite lifts off from Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. (Matt Hartman via AP)

The aerospace company SpaceX is ready for its next mission. According to the company's Twitter account, a scheduled rocket launch is set for Wednesday at 6:17 a.m. Pacific time at Vandenberg Air Force Base.



SpaceX will send the Falcon 9 rocket into orbit along with the observational satellite, PAZ, and two other demonstration satellites. The demonstration satellites are part of SpaceX's effort to provide Internet access to rural areas through a network of small satellites.

The launch, originally scheduled for Saturday, experienced a delay after more time was needed to perform additional checks, according to SpaceX.

Wednesday's launch is just the latest of SpaceX's ventures. In February, the company had a successful sendoff of the Falcon Heavy rocket that had a cherry-red Tesla Roadster attached to it.

SpaceX's big new rocket blasted off Tuesday on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past Mars.



And you might recall the last time SpaceX launched a rocket from Vandenberg in December. Southern Californians took to social media after capturing a bright object blazing through the sky with some speculating they had just witnessed a UFO, prompting the company's founder, Elon Musk, to poke fun at the situation.


A live stream of Wednesday's takeoff can be seen on ABC7.com.
