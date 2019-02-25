Teen boy dies after being shot in Pomona

A teenage boy died after being shot outside of an apartment complex in Pomona Monday, Feb. 25, 2019.

By ABC7.com staff
POMONA, Calif. (KABC) --
A teenage boy died after being shot outside of an apartment complex in Pomona Monday night, police say.

Authorities responded to a 911 call of a shooting victim down in the 1300 block of W. 3rd Street shortly after 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, the boy, believed to be 15 years old and riding a scooter at the time, was found shot in the upper body. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died a short time later, police said.

A homicide investigation is ongoing. No suspect information has been released.

A number of bullet casings were found at the scene, and police are looking for surveillance video in the area.
