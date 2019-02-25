Teen boy dies after being shot in Pomona

A teenage boy died after being shot outside of an apartment complex in Pomona Monday night, police say.Authorities responded to a 911 call of a shooting victim down in the 1300 block of W. 3rd Street shortly after 7 p.m.Upon arrival, the boy, believed to be 15 years old and riding a scooter at the time, was found shot in the upper body. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died a short time later, police said.A homicide investigation is ongoing. No suspect information has been released.A number of bullet casings were found at the scene, and police are looking for surveillance video in the area.