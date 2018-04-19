Homicide investigation underway after teen's body found near riverbed in South El Monte

Family members mourned a 17-year-old boy Wednesday night after friends found his body near the San Gabriel Riverbed in South El Monte. (KABC)

SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) --
Family members mourned a 17-year-old boy Wednesday night after friends found his body near the San Gabriel Riverbed in South El Monte.

Authorities said when the El Monte High School teen did not show up to school, his father reported him missing. His friends later found him dead near some bushes along the San Gabriel Riverbed.

His family said he was a good kid who was involved in school athletics.

L.A. County sheriff's officials said they are treating the case as a homicide.

"We're in the process of interviewing the family now and talking to his dad, talking to his friends, the friends who found him. We're trying to find out what's going on, what's his lifestyle, why he would be in the riverbed and why he could be in this area," Lt. John Corina said.

Authorities said it was too early to tell if the death was an accident, but it has not been ruled out as a possibility.
