Cranston Fire: Temecula man charged with starting 9 fires, including massive Idyllwild blaze

EMBED </>More Videos

A Temecula man has been charged with intentionally starting nine fires, including the devastating 11,500-acre Cranston Fire in Riverside County's Idyllwild area.

By ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
A Temecula man has been charged with intentionally starting nine fires, including the devastating 11,500-acre Cranston Fire in Riverside County's Idyllwild area.

Brandon N. McGlover was charged by the Riverside County District Attorney's Office Friday with 15 felony counts related to nine separate fires. His charges include one count of aggravated arson, five counts of arson of an inhabited structure and nine counts of arson of forest or wildland.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m.

Cranston Fire Map: Where Idyllwild brush fire is burning

If convicted as charged, McGlover faces a potential life sentence. He is currently being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

The Cranston Fire began about noon Wednesday as the result of arson, according to authorities. McGlover, 32, was later arrested and booked for allegedly igniting several fires in Riverside County.

RELATED: Cranston Fire in Idyllwild area grows to 11,500 acres on 3rd day
EMBED More News Videos

The Cranston Fire, in Riverside County's Idyllwild area, has grown to 11,500 acres on its third day of devastation amid more hot, dry weather conditions.



The nine arson fires were all set on Wednesday and were in the Idyllwild, Anza and Sage areas, according to the DA's office.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arsonarson investigationwildfirebrush fireIdyllwildRiverside County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Cranston Fire in Idyllwild area grows to 11,500 acres
Cranston Fire explodes to 7,500 acres in Idyllwild
Idyllwild brush fire spreads to 4,700 acres as arson suspect arrested
Top Stories
Cranston Fire in Idyllwild area grows to 11,500 acres
Carr Fire near Redding: Firefighter, bulldozer operator killed
Off-duty sheriff's deputy stabbed in East LA
Studio City nail salon wedding ring theft suspect arrested
Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27
Caught on camera: Kids return wallet with $700 inside
Stormy Daniels' attorney says 3 other women were paid to stay quiet by Trump, Cohen
VIDEO: Fight erupts at Donald Trump star on Walk of Fame
Show More
Ed Asner launches Camp Ed, an arts camp for those with special needs
Twitter post makes CA shop owner's forgotten anniversary into day he will never forget
Passenger killed in South Gate road rage shooting
LAPD arrests suspect in NY strangling case
LA deputies who saved infant's life reunite with her
More News