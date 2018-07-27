RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --A Temecula man has been charged with intentionally starting nine fires, including the devastating 11,500-acre Cranston Fire in Riverside County's Idyllwild area.
Brandon N. McGlover was charged by the Riverside County District Attorney's Office Friday with 15 felony counts related to nine separate fires. His charges include one count of aggravated arson, five counts of arson of an inhabited structure and nine counts of arson of forest or wildland.
He is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m.
Cranston Fire Map: Where Idyllwild brush fire is burning
If convicted as charged, McGlover faces a potential life sentence. He is currently being held in lieu of $1 million bail.
The Cranston Fire began about noon Wednesday as the result of arson, according to authorities. McGlover, 32, was later arrested and booked for allegedly igniting several fires in Riverside County.
RELATED: Cranston Fire in Idyllwild area grows to 11,500 acres on 3rd day
The nine arson fires were all set on Wednesday and were in the Idyllwild, Anza and Sage areas, according to the DA's office.