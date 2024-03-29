Tesla buyers will be required to take self-driving test ride

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Tesla buyers will now be required to take a self-driving test ride.

The process is expected to make the shopping experience a little longer.

Demos will also be given to customers who receive vehicles back from a service center.

CEO Elon Musk acknowledged the test ride will slow down car delivery, but he says it's worth it to have customers understand how the self-driving technology works.

