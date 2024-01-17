WATCH LIVE

Tesla apparently building new drive-in theater, supercharging facility in Hollywood

ByABC7.com staff
Wednesday, January 17, 2024 11:23PM
Tesla's concept features a drive-in movie theater with two giant screens, a diner with rooftop seating and 32 stalls for supercharging electric vehicles.
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A building now under construction in Hollywood is believed to be a new concept from Tesla combining dining, watching movies and supercharging your electric vehicle.

The company won approval for the concept which features a drive-in movie theater with two giant screens, a diner with rooftop seating and 32 stalls for supercharging electric vehicles.

The construction site is at Santa Monica Boulevard and Orange Drive in Hollywood.

The company has not publicly discussed the project.

