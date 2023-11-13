11 essentials you need to host Thanksgiving this year from Amazon

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*
If you're hosting Thanksgiving for the first time you may not know where to start. Bringing the family together for a meal comes with a lot of work. That is why we have gathered a list of essentials you need, including decor and baking necessities.
Thanksgiving décor:
Fall Table Runner Thanksgiving Decorations
- $9.99
Henilosson Gold Charger Plates - Set of 6 Dinner
- $29.98
30 Count Thanksgiving Party Decorations Hanging Swirls Decorations
- $9.99
Lamris Decorative Velvet Pumpkins- Set of 12
- $6.49
- $12.99
Kitchen tools:
Farberware Professional Pie Server
- $6.99
RONDURE SET OF 2 Glass Gravy Boat - 7.5 oz
- $16.00
- $16.87
Bovado USA 19" Inch 20 lb Capacity Enamel Oval Turkey Roaster Pan + Lid
- $34.99
200 Thanksgiving Paper Plates and Napkins Cups Serve 50
- $19.99
- $27.99
Pfaltzgraff Autumn Berry Oval Platter
- $28.86
4-Cup Gravy Fat Separator and Stainless-Steel Turkey Baster Syringe Set
- $29.99
LE TAUCI Ceramic Pie Pans for Baking, 9 In. Pie Plate
- $37.02
- $29.99
