What Bachelorette Charity Lawson thinks about her ex being named 'The Bachelor'

'The Bachelorette' star Charity Lawson gives her thoughts about her ex Joey being named The Bachelor and about our Golden Bachelor, Gerry.

'The Bachelorette' star reveals her thoughts on the new franchise leads.

LOS ANGELES -- Being the lead in a "Bachelor" franchise show is a life-changing experience, for better or for worse! We've just seen Charity Lawson's turn as "The Bachelorette" end up with an engagement to Dotun Olubeko.

And the franchise is strong, with "Bachelor in Paradise" and "Golden Bachelor" premiering next month and a new season of "The Bachelor" coming up in 2024.

Joey Graziadei, who was one of Lawson's final two men, was announced this week as the new Bachelor.

"I didn't really get to give him advice," Lawson told On The Red Carpet. "We both have so much respect for him and we just wish him well wishes."

"Joey will probably always be a lifelong friend of mine by proxy of going on this journey and both falling in love with this amazing woman," Olubeko said. "He deserves his happy ending too and actually, I think he'll get it, so we'll be rooting him on for sure."

Lawson and Olubeko will also be rooting on "Golden Bachelor" Gerry Turner. The 71-year old widower will head to the Bachelor mansion in the hopes of finding love again.

"I did get the opportunity to meet Gerry and he's an incredible human being," Lawson told On The Red Carpet. "Just hearing his story and how he got here, honestly, I mean it's heartbreaking but there's so much love in him and I know that he's going to do great."

Turner made an appearance on "The Bachelorette: Men Tell All," where he told the world what he was looking for.

"It's not necessarily to replace, but you know, just finding someone that's going to be able to make him whole again and I think he definitely will be so successful," Lawson continued.

"Golden Bachelor" premieres September 28 at 8PM EST /7PM CST followed by "Bachelor in Paradise" on ABC.

"The Bachelor" returns in 2024.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of the ABC network and this ABC station.