Charity Lawson previews tonight's dramatic finale of 'The Bachelorette'

Will Charity leave Fiji engaged? Does it all fall apart? All questions are answered.

LOS ANGELES -- Tears. Fears. Decisions. Drama. It's all part of tonight's season finale of "The Bachelorette."

When we last saw our girl, Charity Lawson, she had sent Xavier home and was down to two men: Dotun and Joey, both of whom she said she loved. Then, Aaron flew to Fiji to see if the door could still be open for them. A surprised Charity said yes there was! So going into the finale, there are three men vying for our Bachelorette.

As we've seen in the previews for tonight's episode, Charity breaks down as she tries to come to terms with her feelings.

On The Red Carpet spoke to Charity at the taping of the Men Tell All episode, where she gave us a preview of what's to come.

"Something that I cannot ever explain to anybody what I was truly feeling because it's such a distinct like difference in separation of feelings," Charity said. "You're really happy because you know, like, you're going to choose someone and then you have to say goodbye to someone as well so I was feeling like both extremes at the same time which is it's not normal."

"Waking up knowing the decision I was going to make and having to say goodbye to someone like completely tore me apart."

As someone who feels things deeply, Charity admits hurting someone she truly cared about hurt her as well, but added, "it was very very hard but I will and can say it was definitely all worth it."

Watch it all play out when "The Bachelorette" airs its finale at 8pm EST/ 7pm CST on ABC.