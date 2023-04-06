The new Disney+ show 'The Crossover' brings hoop dreams to life

The series is based on the best-selling novel by Kwame Alexander

LOS ANGELES -- Hoops, hopes and heart. That's what's at the center of "The Crossover."

The new Disney+ series centers around the Bell twins, Josh "Filthy" Bell and Jordan "JB" Bell, their dreams of following in their dad's footsteps and making it big in the NBA and the struggles the family goes through when those dreams are dashed.

"Family is a team sport," said Derek Luke, who plays the Bell family patriarch, told On The Red Carpet. "We have this family and just like a team, we're all in different positions."

Sabrina Revelle, who plays mom Crystal, said the way this family is portrayed is different than anything she's done before.

"It's a strong family...especially being African American. A lot of times our stories are told, they're very downtrodden, coming from the 'hood and trying to make it. Or they're super rich," Revelle said. "You never see that middle class and for this family, we are upper middle class, but I think it deserves to be told, I think everybody's story needs to be told."

"Every episode tackles something that's going on in somebody's life, especially teenagers'." Things that you don't probably always get to see," Jalyn Hall said.

The Bell brothers get by with a little help from their friends, who are like their chosen family.

"Family doesn't have to be blood. It can be any support that's around you, family friends, and just find that support that's around you," said Deja Monique Cruz.

The series is based on the best-selling novel by acclaimed writer/poet Kwame Alexander.

"This is an ode to me and my best friends. A nod to my grandmother, to my mom and dad, to my siblings," Alexander said. "It's an ode to growing up as a black kid in America"

You can see more of our interviews with the cast in the video above. The entire season of "The Crossover" is streaming now on Disney+.

