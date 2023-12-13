'The Giving Machine' is vending machine that offers people a convenient way to donate to others

A new machine offers shoppers a few surprises during the holiday season. It's called "The Giving Machine," a vending machine that gives people a convenient way to donate to a good cause.

HUNTINGTON BEACH (KABC) -- A new machine offers shoppers a few surprises during the holiday season. It's called "The Giving Machine," a vending machine that gives people a convenient way to donate to a good cause.

The Giving Machine is part of the Light the World Campaign by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. And this is this first time it has made its way to Orange County.

"It's been all over the world. It's been to Rockefeller Center. It's been in the Philippines. It's been in Las Vegas. But it had never been to Southern California," said Bryan Smith, OC Giving Machine.

Local youth are helping to spread the word and bring smiles to people of all ages.

"They've all seemed really interested in it like when we gave out flyers there were lots of smiles," said Lilly Greathouse, "Just Serve Club. "A few people were asking me questions I was able to explain."

The options range from $7 to $150.

"Just with the simple act of purchasing groceries for a family here at the Giving Machine it makes an incredible impact for that family to feel like they're able to provide for their kids," said David Blair, Boys and Girls Club of Central Orange Coast.

Other help includes stuffed animals for a child at CHOC or safe birth for a mom in another country.

"Sometimes it can be hard for a mom with not the right medical supplies to have a baby and I picked the healing seal so they can be happy to have that little stuffed animal with them," said Dennon Walk.

The Giving Machines will be in Dana Point from December 19-29.