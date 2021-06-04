ABC Primetime

Freddie Highmore, Christina Chang talk about season 4 finale of 'The Good Doctor'

By Jennifer Matarese
EMBED <>More Videos

Freddie Highmore, Christina Chang talk 'The Good Doctor' season 4 finale

NEW YORK -- Part two of the season four finale of "The Good Doctor" wraps up in Guatemala, but we'll have to wait until next season to find out the conclusion of some big cliffhangers.

Among them, where do Dr. Shaun Murphy and Lea stand after the tragic loss of their pregnancy?

"Hopefully it's something that feels true and meaningful and important," said Freddie Highmore, "Dr. Shaun Murphy."

While in Guatemala, Dr. Murphy has to perform a risky surgery on a patient without electricity when the power suddenly cuts out.

"It has been really exciting to explore this world in the past couple of episodes," Highmore said.

Meantime, things are continuing to heat up between Dr. Audrey Lim and Dr. Mateo Rendon Osma.

They have to work together on a complicated surgery, also during the blackout, and find their relationship deepens.

"We definitely see Lim enjoy Mateo in the season finale, and that's about all I can say," said Christina Chang, "Dr. Audrey Lim." "But, he's in Guatemala and what can they do?"

So who will stay together and make it back to St. Bonaventure Hospital for season 5? The stars say we'll have to stay tuned.

"They want to know, but they (the fans) don't actually want me to tell them before they watch the episode, otherwise it will spoil it completely!" Highmore said.



Don't miss the season 4 finale of "The Good Doctor" at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentthe good doctorabc primetimeabc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
ABC PRIMETIME
Grede focuses on lifting women, founders of color as 'Guest Shark'
'Bachelor in Paradise' couples discuss finale, wedding plans
'Queens' star is on a mission to empower women
Dedee Pfeiffer, Jesse James Keitel talk season 2 of 'Big Sky'
TOP STORIES
Man wounded in Hollywood Hills shooting
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
OC oil spill investigation continues to focus on ship movement
Show More
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Rams beat Seahawks 26-17 after injured Wilson leaves game
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
LASD searching for man suspected of fatally shooting brother
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
More TOP STORIES News