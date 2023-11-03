The Walt Disney Company breaks Children's & Family Emmy Award nominations record

For season 2, the young stars in "The Mysterious Benedict Society" are a year older and dipping their toes in adulthood.

LOS ANGELES -- The Walt Disney Company (TWDC) set a new record today receiving 94 Children's & Family Emmy Awards nominations across its brands and studios.

With 9 nominations, "The Mysterious Benedict Society" leads the way with the most nominations for a TWDC property this year, followed closely by "Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" with 8 nominations and both "The Santa Clauses" and "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday" special with 7 nominations.

In the Main Title and Younger Performer in a Preschool, Children's or Young Teen Program categories, TWDC swept the categories.

Best Main Title:

"Kiff" (Disney Channel)

"Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" (Disney Channel)

"The Mysterious Benedict Society" (Disney+)

"National Treasure: Edge of History" (Disney+)

"Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures" (Disney+)

"Superkitties" (Disney Junior)

Best Younger Performer in a Preschool, Children's or Young Teen Program:

Mykal-Michelle Harris as Alice Baxter, "Raven's Home" (Disney Channel)

Marta Kessler as Constance Contraire, "The Mysterious Benedict Society" (Disney+)

Matilda Lawler as Betty, "The Santa Clauses" (Disney+)

Rupali Redd as Grace, "The Santa Clauses" (Disney+)

This marks the 2nd Annual Children's & Family Emmys, which focuses on live-action, animated, scripted and unscripted television for children, teens and families. Last year, companywide nominations reached 86 total.

Disney Branded Television, consisting of Disney+, Disney Channel and Disney Junior, earned the highest number of nominations, 74, amongst any group recognized.

For a complete list of the 2nd Children's and Family Emmys nominees, visit here.

