Therapist offers free sessions to kids touched by gun violence: 'They are scared'

Akea Williams started offering free sessions to kids touched by trauma. Her clientele exploded in just three months.
By Christie Ileto
Philly therapist offers free sessions to kids touched by gun violence

PHILADELPHIA -- At 18 years old, Hadir Boswell of West Philadelphia said he's lost five friends to gun violence.

"Honestly, I don't know what's to come next, if I'm going to lose another friend, if I'm going to see anyone else the next day," Boswell said.

Boswell is one of many teenagers across the U.S. who've been touched by gun violence.

A new study conducted by the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia reveals that kids who live within blocks of shootings are 134 times more likely to go to the emergency room for mental health issues.

According to researchers in Philadelphia, children who live close to areas where shootings happened are 134% more likely to go to the ER for a mental health issue.



"They are scared. I can tell you out of the 240 kids I talk to, they are scared," said therapist Akea Williams.

In July, Williams started offering free sessions to kids touched by this trauma. Her clientele exploded in just three months.

"They don't know what to do. They don't want to come outside. A lot of them don't want to go to school because the schools are housing places where different beefs are coming from," said Williams of her conversations with children impacted by violence.

Philadelphia's murder rate is up 17% from this time last year. With 391 reported murder victims, 2021 has already surpassed the city's total-year tallies from 2007 to 2019.

For teens like Boswell, he just wants to make it into adulthood.

"I try my best to stay away from everything. The only thing I do is just keep my head down and play basketball and go to school," said Boswell. "Honestly, I want to live to be past 21 at this point."
