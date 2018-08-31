Thousand Oaks man arrested on suspicion of dumping container of urine on neighbor's vehicle

EMBED </>More Videos

A 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dumping a large container of urine on his elderly neighbor's vehicle in Thousand Oaks. (Ventura County Sheriff's Office)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) --
A 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dumping a large container of urine on his elderly neighbor's vehicle in Thousand Oaks.

On Aug. 22, Thousand Oaks deputies responded to a vandalism call in the 2800 block of Amber Wood Place. Deputies contacted the 72-year-old victim who said someone poured a large amount of pee on his white car.

The victim looked over his surveillance video and deputies identified the suspect as James Eddy Pierson.

Detectives then conducted an investigation and found out a similar incident happened before at the victim's house. A large amount of pee was poured on his front door mat.

The victim told deputies that he was unable to remove all of the urine on his vehicle because some of it had seeped inside, causing about $2,000 in damage.

Authorities obtained a search warrant for Pierson's home and served it on Thursday. Detectives then found evidence linking him to the vandalism. They also found evidence that he used methamphetamines.

Pierson was taken to Ventura County Jail and booked on suspicion of vandalism and elder abuse. His bail is set at $25,000 and his arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
vandalismbizarremethdumpingsurveillance videosenior citizensThousand OaksVentura County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
UTLA members cast ballots in favor of strike-authorization vote
Woman shot, killed by South Pasadena police ID'd as actress on 'ER'
Domestic violence suspect in custody in NoHo after chase
Naked man leads police on foot chase after abandoning stolen truck
New Mexico Greyhound crash: 8 killed, 3 kids among dozens injured
Presidents, pop stars join in epic farewell to Queen of Soul
Washington says goodbye to John McCain
IE student arrested after alleged school shooting threat
Show More
24 arrested after months long investigation into MS-13 gang in CA
Aaron Donald signs $135 million deal with Rams
Police: 6-year-old made up story of being attacked by bullies
FDA warns against eating food prepared with liquid nitrogen
Remembering the Queen of Soul: Aretha Franklin's funeral in photos
More News