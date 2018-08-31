A 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dumping a large container of urine on his elderly neighbor's vehicle in Thousand Oaks.On Aug. 22, Thousand Oaks deputies responded to a vandalism call in the 2800 block of Amber Wood Place. Deputies contacted the 72-year-old victim who said someone poured a large amount of pee on his white car.The victim looked over his surveillance video and deputies identified the suspect as James Eddy Pierson.Detectives then conducted an investigation and found out a similar incident happened before at the victim's house. A large amount of pee was poured on his front door mat.The victim told deputies that he was unable to remove all of the urine on his vehicle because some of it had seeped inside, causing about $2,000 in damage.Authorities obtained a search warrant for Pierson's home and served it on Thursday. Detectives then found evidence linking him to the vandalism. They also found evidence that he used methamphetamines.Pierson was taken to Ventura County Jail and booked on suspicion of vandalism and elder abuse. His bail is set at $25,000 and his arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.