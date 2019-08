THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- A Hemet man is facing charges after a major drug bust in Thousand Oaks.Oscar Sainz Ponce was arrested Friday during a traffic stop. Deputies say they found 67 pounds of methamphetamine in his trunk. The estimated street value is $600,000.Ponce was booked on drug charges and for driving on a suspended license. He is being held on $50,000 bail.