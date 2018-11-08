THOUSAND OAKS MASS SHOOTING

Thousand Oaks mass shooting: Father identifies son as one of 12 slain in massacre in heartbreaking press conference

A Camarillo father identified his son as one of 12 people slain in the mass shooting at a Thousand Oaks nightclub.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. --
In a heartbreaking press conference, a Camarillo father identified his son as one of 12 people slain in the mass shooting at a Thousand Oaks nightclub.

Cody Coffman was 22 years old.

"We just got word that my son was one of the those who were killed. This was my first-born son," said Jason Coffman, Cody's father. "Cody was the big brother that my kids need."

Cody leaves behind three little brothers. He also has a little sister on the way.

"I have a daughter coming on the 29th of this month. He was so excited to have his first sister, and now she will never know him," he said through tears. "Oh Cody, I love you son."

"I am speechless and heartbroken," he said. "My life has changed forever."

The 12 slain victims also include Sgt. Ron Helus, 54, of Moorpark. Helus, who served on the force for 29 years, is survived by a wife and son. Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said Helus "was looking to retire within the next year or so."

Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean talks about Sgt. Ron Helus, who was killed in the shooting.

