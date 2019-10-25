Tick Fire in Santa Clarita: PHOTOS
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. -- The Tick Fire broke out around 1:24 p.m. Thursday in the area of the 31600 block of Tick Canyon Road just south of Summit Knoll Road. With strong Santa Ana winds and dry brush, it spread quickly as it burned downhill in medium to heavy brush.
Officials said Friday morning that at least six homes were burned, but that number may rise as firefighters are able to assess the damage. About 10,000 homes and other buildings were considered threatened by the flames.
The Tick Fire is one of several burning in Southern California Friday. Fires are also burning in nearby Val Verde and Castaic in addition to a fire in the Sepulveda Basin.
