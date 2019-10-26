Tick Fire: State of emergency declared as Canyon Country blaze rages, some evacuation orders lifted

***UPDATE*** | TICK Fire | #SantaClarita | MANDATORY EVACUATIONS for all residents North of 14 frwy, E of Whites/Plum Canyon, South of Vasquez Canyon, W of Agua Dolce

Also, South of 14 freeway, E of Sand Canyon, N of Placerita Canyon, and W of Robinson Ranch Golf Course. pic.twitter.com/Jo1SYKiQ5i