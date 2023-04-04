Dog steps in as fur-tographer and takes group photo of friends vacationing in Portugal

A group of friends vacationing in Lisbon, Portugal, trained their dog to take their photos and the results were quite impressive

PORTUGAL (KABC) -- That's one good boy!

A group of friends vacationing in Lisbon, Portugal, trained their dog to take their photos and the results were quite impressive.

Fun video shows Dixie in action where the canine holds the cell phone in his mouth, obeying a "stay" command to make sure he gets the snap.

It's likely that while Dixie holds the phone, someone in the group uses a remote trigger to take the picture.

Either way, one person in the group who uploaded the video and pictures calls Dixie "a true artist."