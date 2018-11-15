CAMP FIRE

Camp Fire time-lapse: How smoke plume spread over Northern California

EMBED </>More Videos

Satellite imagery from NASA shows how a massive plume of smoke from the devastating Camp Fire has spread across much of Northern California. (NASA Earth Observatory/Joshua Stevens/NASA EOSDIS/LANCE/GIBS/Worldview.)

Danny Clemens
PARADISE, Calif. --
Satellite imagery from NASA shows how a massive plume of smoke from the devastating Camp Fire has spread across Northern California over the past week since the fire broke out.

NASA's Earth Observing System Data and Information System Worldview application archived daily satellite images showing the progression of the monstrous fire. Day by day, the plume of smoke can be seen growing and spreading out across a large portion of Northern California before blowing out to sea over the Pacific Ocean.

The smoke has caused serious health concerns in the San Francisco Bay Area, where air quality levels have plummeted to unhealthy levels around the city. The poor air quality caused some schools to close, and residents have been wearing particulate masks outdoors to protect themselves from the smoke.

The fire, both the state's deadliest and most destructive in recorded history, broke out on Thursday, Nov. 8. As of Nov. 15, the blaze had burned 140,000 acres, destroyed nearly 9,000 structures and been blamed for more than 50 deaths. Cal Fire reported the fire, which destroyed much of the city of Paradise, to be 40 percent contained.

Click here for full California wildfire coverage

PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Butte County, California
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Camp Firewildfirebrush firenasaspacenorthern californiasmokeair qualityhealth
Related
NOAA satellite imagery shows California fires from space
Camp Fire is now California's most destructive wildfire
The deadliest wildfires in California history
CAMP FIRE
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Northern California
Camp Fire is now California's most destructive wildfire
The deadliest wildfires in California history
More Camp Fire
Top Stories
Sgt. Helus, hero who confronted Borderline gunman, honored in memorial
Briggs Fire: Santa Paula brush fire burns 75-100 acres
LA Councilman Huizar stripped of committee posts amid FBI investigation
Roy Clark, country guitar virtuoso, 'Hee Haw' star, has died
Woolsey Fire containment increases to 57 percent
GoFundMe story about helpful homeless man was hoax, prosecutor says
Central American migrants seeking asylum reach US border
Firefighter battling Woolsey Fire struck by vehicle in Ventura
Show More
Overturned tanker prompts closure of SB 710 Fwy in East LA
'I will always see him as my hero': Cody Coffman honored at funeral
Michael Avenatti arrested for domestic violence in LA
Community meeting held in Thousand Oaks for Woolsey Fire evacuees
Camp Fire death toll climbs to 56 in Butte County
More News