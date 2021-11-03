tom hanks

Tom Hanks tells Jimmy Kimmel why he turned down Jeff Bezos' offer to go to space

By Marianne Garvey, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Tom Hanks on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

LOS ANGELES -- Jeff Bezos offered Tom Hanks a ride to space on his Blue Origin rocket, but it came at a price.

The actor confirmed that Bezos had asked him during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Tuesday, saying if he accepted the offer he was expected to pay.

"Well yeah, provided I pay," Hanks said. "It costs like $28 million or something like that. And I'm doing good, Jimmy - I'm doing good - but I ain't paying $28 million. You know what, we could simulate the experience of going to space right now."



Hanks, who appeared to promote his new movie "Finch," mimicked shaking in a rocket while in his chair, saying, "I don't need to spend 28 million bucks to do that."

He also paid tribute to his late friend, actor Peter Scolari, whom he worked with on the sitcom "Bosom Buddies." Kimmel played a clip from a 1981 episode of the show, with Hanks saying the two were so connected.

"Peter has a lovely family, his wife Tracy, absolutely great kids and we lost him to the emperor of all maladies. So thanks for letting us show that," Hanks said.

MORE: Tom Hanks crashes beachfront wedding in California, asks to take picture with newlyweds
EMBED More News Videos

"He asked if he can take a picture with us and gave us a lot of positive words and good love advice," said San Dimas local Tashia Farries.



The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttom hanksjimmy kimmel livejimmy kimmelu.s. & worldspaceotrc
TOM HANKS
Tom Hanks crashes beachfront wedding in Santa Monica
Former girlfriend of Tom Hanks' son alleges 'pattern' of abuse in lawsuit
How the world changed on March 11, 2020
Tom Hanks to host Biden Inauguration primetime TV special
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Show More
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
More TOP STORIES News