Tony Awards introduces new 'no violence' policy following fallout of Will Smith's Oscars slap

The introduction of the new policy comes weeks after actor Will Smith's infamously slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars.
RELATED: Will Smith banned from Academy events, programs for 10 years for slapping Chris Rock at Oscars
in a letter to ticket buyers on Wednesday, the award show's producers revealed the new procedure, which clarifies how they'd handle an individual "in the event of an incident."
According to the Hollywood Reporter, the letter states: "In the event of an incident, the perpetrator will be removed from the event immediately."
The Tony Awards will take place on Sunday, June 12.