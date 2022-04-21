tony awards

Tony Awards introduces new 'no violence' policy following fallout of Will Smith's Oscars slap

Tony Awards issues new 'no violence' policy ahead of award show

NEW YORK (KABC) -- The Tony Awards have now introduced a new "no violence" policy ahead of this year's award show.

The introduction of the new policy comes weeks after actor Will Smith's infamously slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has decided Will Smith will be banned from attending any Academy events or programs, including future Oscars, for 10 years.



in a letter to ticket buyers on Wednesday, the award show's producers revealed the new procedure, which clarifies how they'd handle an individual "in the event of an incident."

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the letter states: "In the event of an incident, the perpetrator will be removed from the event immediately."

The Tony Awards will take place on Sunday, June 12.

