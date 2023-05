UFC fighter Tony Ferguson was detained after a crash involving multiple vehicles in Hollywood.

UFC fighter Tony Ferguson detained after multi-vehicle car crash in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- UFC fighter Tony Ferguson was detained after a crash involving multiple vehicles in Hollywood.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Wilcox Avenue near Sunset Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Ferguson was detained at the scene but it's unclear why or if there were any injuries.

Ferguson is the former lightweight UFC champion.