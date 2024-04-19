Topanga Canyon could remain closed until September, Caltrans says

The road closure of Topanga Canyon Boulevard due to a landslide is creating frustration among residents and business owners.

TOPANGA, Calif. (KABC) -- A stretch of Topanga Canyon Boulevard that was closed due to a massive landslide could remain shut down until September, Caltrans said.

The ongoing closure, between Pacific Coast Highway and the neighborhood of Fernwood, began March 9 in the aftermath of a massive landslide that blocked the entire roadway. It marks the second time Topanga Canyon has been shut down this year.

In a statement released Thursday, Caltrans said "Topanga Canyon will be cleared by fall 2024 if all things go well," adding that the landslide involved 9.2 million pounds or dirt, rocks and mud.

The agency said water continues to seep out from underneath the debris, indicating the mass may move at a given moment. A rainstorm last weekend further saturated the unstable hillside.

"Due to present geological conditions and instability of the slope, material must be removed from the top down," according to Caltrans. "Removing the 'toe' of the slope will bring down the unstable earth and large boulders above as water is still percolating under the surface."

Officials said a boulder that is about 10 feet high and is visible from the south side of the landslide is a safety concern. A crack has formed behind it that is about 5 to 10 feet wide, with the weight of the hillside pushing down on the boulder.

"The hillside is still unstable," Caltrans spokesman Jim Medina said last month. "It's an active slide and our drone video has shown that there's a tension crack above where the slide is."

The community of Topanga remains accessible to drivers who take Topanga Canyon Boulevard south from the 101 Freeway.

Caltrans officials say they are working with the county and elected officials to mitigate impacts to the community. The public can submit questions to Topanga@dot.ca.gov.