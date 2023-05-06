Costly cleanup begins after twin tornadoes touch down in Compton, Carson

Business owners expect to pay thousands of dollars to repair damage caused by two tornadoes that touched down in Carson and Compton.

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Now the cleanup begins.

Business owners in the Compton and Carson area expect to pay tens of thousands of dollars to clean up and repair damage caused by a pair of tornadoes that touched down on Thursday.

The twin twisters tore the roofs off buildings, knocked over trees and power lines and sent pieces of buildings and debris spinning around the neighborhood.

In tornado terms, both rated at the bottom of the strength scale, EF0, with winds in the 65-85 mph range, according to the National Weather Service. And fortunately no serious personal injuries were reported.

Still the aftermath will be costly. One business owner alone expects fixing the damage will cost upwards of $60,000.

Carlos Hernandez says his family nursery business, New West Growers, has operated in Compton for 45 years.

"Now we're really gonna start buying all of the materials so we can repair all of the greenhouses, steam houses and the shade house. Hopefully by Monday I'll get a full count of the plastic that's coming in for the greenhouses."

The tornadoes only touched down briefly, about 10 minutes apart from each other. But those who were there say they'll never forget the frightening experience.

"It sounded like a really low airplane, a freight train type of sound," said Alan McAllister with Ampam Parks Mechanical, a contracting business on Avalon Boulevard in Carson.

Some businesses who were near the chaos say they escaped serious damage and will be able to stay in operation.

Ring Master N.O. of the Universoul Circus in Compton says after the tornado passed, the team checked to make sure the Big Top was OK.

And yes, the show can go on.

"It's all been inspected. By all means feel free to come out. Everything from the inside to the out. It's very, very safe."