TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- A mother and her infant daughter were ejected from their vehicle following a crash that injured another person in Torrance Thursday afternoon.Torrance police say the incident happened around 4:50 p.m. on 220th Street when the woman made a U-turn in front of another vehicle, resulting in the crash.Video from the scene showed one vehicle with significant front-end damage, and another car with its side mangled.The mother and daughter were transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center with serious injuries.The driver of the other vehicle was also transported with unknown injuries.