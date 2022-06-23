vandalism

Torrance business owners say Pride decorations are being vandalized repeatedly

Since putting up security cameras, owners say they've seen at least three different people stop by to take down the decorations.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Torrance business owners say Pride decorations are being torn down

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- Business owners in downtown Torrance say they want answers.

For weeks, they say they've had to replace Pride decorations that have repeatedly been taken down since the beginning of June.

"It's happened about five times now and I've had to go buy my own decorations," said Presley Andrews, an employee at Pretty Random, a clothing story in Torrance. "So, at some point, it's become out of business owners' pockets."

Since putting up security cameras, owners say they've seen at least three different people stop by to take down the decorations.

One person even brought a boxcutter to make the job easier.

Community members believe one of the people involved may be another nearby business owner after seeing surveillance footage.

"It's pretty disturbing. It's very heart-wrenching to actually see that in this day, in age where everybody should be filled with love," said Angel Jimenez, owner of Studio by Boy in Torrance.

Some say they've had Pride decorations up in past years, but don't remember experiencing this type of vandalism before.

"I think people have just become really angry the last couple of years," said Emily Waybright, an employee at Street Faire Antiques. "It's just coming out in more obvious ways."

Owners did get permission from the city of Torrance to decorate the streets for Pride month.

The city also presented a proclamation recognizing the month of June as Pride Month in Torrance.

While some want more support from the city, Torrance Mayor Pat Furey denounced the ongoing vandalism.

"It sickens me. That's the only way I could put it, it's really appalling," Furey said. "I can't believe that things like that occur now."

The mayor said Torrance police are investigating, but until then, community members will continue to show that they're inclusive and support the LGBTQ+ community.

Follow Ashley on social media:
Facebook.com/abc7ashley
Twitter.com/abc7ashley
Instagram.com/abc7ashley
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventstorrancelos angeles countypridelgbtq+community journalistlgbtq+ pridelgbtqlgbtq pridevandalismin the communitylgbt
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
VANDALISM
Man in wig throws cake at glass protecting Mona Lisa
More security for Supreme Court justices amid abortion rights protests
WATCH: Dodgers fan damages Tesla in Echo Park
Antisemitic cases rising in SoCal and across US, new report finds
TOP STORIES
Woman killed by lightning strike in Pico Rivera identified
Another lightning strike injury reported in Ridgecrest
Surveillance video shows man sucker-punch random stranger in Koreatown
Dispute between 2 men ends in fatal shooting in Hollywood, LAPD says
Several Fontana neighborhoods without power after lightning strikes
Police search for missing man with autism left inside stolen U-Haul
OC officers train to act without hesitation in active shooting scene
Show More
Black bear breaks into vacation home as family sleeps
Stolen car reaches speeds over 100 mph in wild chase through South Bay
LA City Council tentatively approves healthcare worker wage hike
900 places in LA County offering COVID vaccine for kids under 5
Pacific Grove shark attack leaves swimmer with 'significant injuries'
More TOP STORIES News