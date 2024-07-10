Man accused of damaging inside of Larchmont Rite Aid store in vandalism rampage

A man was taken into custody after going on a rampage and damaging the inside of a Rite Aid in the Larchmont area of Los Angeles.

A man was taken into custody after going on a rampage and damaging the inside of a Rite Aid in the Larchmont area of Los Angeles.

A man was taken into custody after going on a rampage and damaging the inside of a Rite Aid in the Larchmont area of Los Angeles.

A man was taken into custody after going on a rampage and damaging the inside of a Rite Aid in the Larchmont area of Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was taken into custody after going on a rampage and damaging the inside of a Rite Aid in the Larchmont area of Los Angeles.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on North Larchmont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The man, who was described as a possible transient, was under the influence of some sort of substance, police added.

Witnesses say the man destroyed the inside of the store, damaged products and even the cash registers.

He was arrested for felony vandalism. An estimated $4,000 worth of damages was left behind, police said.