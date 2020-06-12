Torrance Tirade: Woman seen in anti-Asian rant on video identified as 56-year-old resident of Long Beach

Authorities say the woman is responsible for two incidents caught on video, as well as an assault on a woman at a local mall in October 2019.
By ABC7.com staff
TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- The woman seen on videos posted on social media in a series of racist altercations against members of the Asian community in Torrance has been identified as a 56-year-old resident of Long Beach, authorities announced Friday.

Lena Hernandez has been identified as the woman in two similar incidents caught on video, one of which involved a woman who was verbally abused while trying to exercise at Wilson Park. Police say she is the same person seen in another video taken the same day in which she delivered similar language toward an Asian man who was at the park with his children.

Other people are coming forward to report hostile encounters with a woman who was recorded delivering an anti-Asian rant in a Torrance park. This raw video shows one such alleged incident.



Hernandez is also a suspect in the assault of another woman at a local mall back in October 2019, according to Torrance Police Chief Eve Berg. Crime reports have been taken in all three incidents.

Berg dispelled some reports that identified the woman as another person with a different name and any connection to the department or any other local law enforcement agencies. She also said there's no indication to believe that Hernandez herself has any relations to Torrance police or other agencies.

Berg added that investigators have been to multiple locations in an attempt to find Hernandez but have not had any success. Authorities are asking the public to contact the department with any information about her whereabouts.

The police chief added that they are looking at the possibility that mental illness may have played a role in the incidents.

Torrance police are also asking that any other people who have experienced similar incidents come forward.
