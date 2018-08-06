Trabuco Canyon brush fire: Fast-moving blaze burns 700 acres, prompts evacuation, destroys structure

A fast-moving brush fire in the Cleveland National Forest prompted the evacuation of a community near Trabuco Canyon and destroyed a structure Monday.

The blaze, dubbed the Holy Fire, was first reported around 1:30 p.m. near Holy Jim Canyon and Trabuco Creek roads - across the main divide between Orange and Riverside counties.

The Orange County Fire Authority initially said the blaze burned between 7 and 10 acres, and one structure was lost. By around 3 p.m., the fire had burned 700 acres, the OCFA said.

The community of Holy Jim was asked to evacuate as a precaution, fire officials said. No evacuation centers were immediately established.

Communication towers at the top of a nearby hill were also threatened by the blaze, authorities said.

The fire was burning through medium fuel in the area.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.

DEVELOPING... We will add more details to this report as they become available.
