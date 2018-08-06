A fast-moving brush fire in the Cleveland National Forest prompted the evacuation of a community near Trabuco Canyon and destroyed a structure Monday.The blaze, dubbed the Holy Fire, was first reported around 1:30 p.m. near Holy Jim Canyon and Trabuco Creek roads - across the main divide between Orange and Riverside counties.The Orange County Fire Authority initially said the blaze burned between 7 and 10 acres, and one structure was lost. By around 3 p.m., the fire had burned 700 acres, the OCFA said.The community of Holy Jim was asked to evacuate as a precaution, fire officials said. No evacuation centers were immediately established.Communication towers at the top of a nearby hill were also threatened by the blaze, authorities said.The fire was burning through medium fuel in the area.The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.