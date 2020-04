EMBED >More News Videos Notorious L.A. gridlock has almost completely disappeared during the coronavirus pandemic.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Angelenos who are still driving to work during the coronavirus pandemic may have noticed that traffic lights in Los Angeles have been adjusted.The change is part of an effort to reduce speeding on the city's relatively empty streets amid stay-at-home orders.The lights are operating indefinitely on "nighttime" mode, which allows them to operate independently to serve vehicles as they arrive.Motorists' average speeds in Los Angeles have increased by as much as 30 percent in the past month, according to some reports.