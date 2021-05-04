3 killed, 2 hospitalized in fiery hit-and-run crash in Anaheim, authorities say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10577946" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An elevated section of the Mexico City metro collapsed and sent a subway car plunging toward a busy boulevard late Monday, killing at least 23 people and injuring about 70, city officials said.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Three men were killed and two women hospitalized in a violent hit-and-run crash early Tuesday morning in Anaheim, authorities said.The two-vehicle collision was reported shortly before 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Brookhurst Street and Orange Avenue, according to Anaheim police.Firefighters arrived at the scene to find a white Mercedes-Benz on fire after it collided with a black Kia Sol.According to investigators, the driver of the Kia pulled out from a shopping center parking lot and was then hit on the driver's side by the Mercedes.Authorities said the two occupants of the Mercedes were later found at a nearby hospital after fleeing the scene.The three deceased men, who were in the Kia, were not immediately identified.Police did not immediately confirm whether the Mercedes was street racing -- which some witnesses suspected to be the cause of the crash, adding that illegal racing is a recurring problem on the stretch of road where the crash happened.Investigators were also working to confirm if the Kia was a rideshare vehicle, as some witnesses stated at the scene.A stretch of Brookhurst Street remained closed as the investigation continued.