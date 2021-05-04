3 killed, 2 hospitalized in fiery hit-and-run crash in Anaheim, authorities say

The two-vehicle collision was reported shortly before 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Brookhurst Street and Orange Avenue, according to Anaheim police.
Firefighters arrived at the scene to find a white Mercedes-Benz on fire after it collided with a black Kia Sol.
According to investigators, the driver of the Kia pulled out from a shopping center parking lot and was then hit on the driver's side by the Mercedes.
Authorities said the two occupants of the Mercedes were later found at a nearby hospital after fleeing the scene.
The three deceased men, who were in the Kia, were not immediately identified.
Police did not immediately confirm whether the Mercedes was street racing -- which some witnesses suspected to be the cause of the crash, adding that illegal racing is a recurring problem on the stretch of road where the crash happened.
Investigators were also working to confirm if the Kia was a rideshare vehicle, as some witnesses stated at the scene.
A stretch of Brookhurst Street remained closed as the investigation continued.