3 Las Vegas teens ID'd as victims killed in Huntington Beach crash; DUI suspect booked

The three victims who were killed in a violent two-vehicle crash in Huntington Beach have been identified as 17- and 18-year-olds who were set to graduate from high school. (KABC)

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif.
The three victims killed in a violent two-vehicle crash in Huntington Beach have been identified as 17- and 18-year-olds from Las Vegas who were set to graduate from high school this year.

Family members and friends said the deceased victims were Brooke Hawley, Dylan Mack and A.J. Rossi.

The trio, who had traveled to Orange County for spring break, was in a Toyota that was stopped at a red light on Pacific Coast Highway about 1 a.m. Thursday when their car was rear-ended at high speed by a suspected DUI driver.

The teens' vehicle erupted in flames, leaving the three teenagers deceased at the scene. A fourth occupant of the Toyota was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

"It's just horrible," Kelsi Halls, a friend of the victims, said tearfully while visiting a makeshift memorial near the crash site. "I just can't believe this happened. I didn't want to believe it. I just saw him and he's gone now."

Halls said the deceased were students at Centennial High School in Las Vegas.

The driver of the second vehicle, identified as 27-year-old Bani Duarte of San Clemente, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and DUI. She was unharmed.

Hawley, Mack and Rossi are expected to be honored Friday evening at a vigil at Knickerbocker Park in Las Vegas.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Huntington Beach Police Accident Investigator Joshua Page at (714) 536-5670.
