5 Freeway closed in the Grapevine after tanker truck crash results in hazmat spill

A crash involving a tanker truck and a semitrailer truck resulted in a hazmat spill and the complete closure of the 5 Freeway in the Grapevine. (California Highway Patrol)

GRAPEVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- A crash involving a tanker truck and a semitrailer truck on Wednesday morning resulted in a hazmat spill and the complete closure of the 5 Freeway in the Grapevine, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol's Fort Tejon station announced the closure at Lebec Road shortly after 8 a.m. The number of possible injuries was not immediately known.

According to Caltrans, the collision spilled chloride in the northbound lanes.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Highway 138's westbound connector to the northbound 5 was closed amid the cleanup operation, Caltrans said.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
