5 Freeway closed in the Grapevine after tanker truck crash results in hazmat spill

We are diverting northbound traffic at SR-138 and turning southbound traffic around at Grapevine Road. The recommended detours are shown below. pic.twitter.com/iFb6JdgqM8 — CHP Fort Tejon (@CHPFortTejon) April 1, 2020

GRAPEVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- A crash involving a tanker truck and a semitrailer truck on Wednesday morning resulted in a hazmat spill and the complete closure of the 5 Freeway in the Grapevine, authorities said.The California Highway Patrol's Fort Tejon station announced the closure at Lebec Road shortly after 8 a.m. The number of possible injuries was not immediately known.According to Caltrans, the collision spilled chloride in the northbound lanes.The cause of the crash is under investigation.Highway 138's westbound connector to the northbound 5 was closed amid the cleanup operation, Caltrans said.