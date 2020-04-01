5 Freeway closed in the Grapevine after tanker truck crash results in hazmat spill

The California Highway Patrol's Fort Tejon station announced the closure at Lebec Road shortly after 8 a.m. The number of possible injuries was not immediately known.
According to Caltrans, the collision spilled chloride in the northbound lanes.
We are diverting northbound traffic at SR-138 and turning southbound traffic around at Grapevine Road. The recommended detours are shown below. pic.twitter.com/iFb6JdgqM8— CHP Fort Tejon (@CHPFortTejon) April 1, 2020
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Highway 138's westbound connector to the northbound 5 was closed amid the cleanup operation, Caltrans said.
