VERNON, Calif. (KABC) --Caltrans will start a construction project on the 710 Freeway on Monday and will close lanes on both sides of the interstate in the Commerce, Vernon and East Los Angeles areas.
It's all being put in place for a road resurfacing and bridge widening project on Interstate 710 between Atlantic Boulevard and State Route 60.
The road closures will start at 7 p.m. and run until 6 a.m. the following morning. They run from Atlantic Boulevard to the 5 Freeway.
The closures for Monday through Friday are as follows:
Northbound I-710 (7 p.m. to 6 a.m.)
- Up to four lanes from Atlantic Blvd. to I-5 will be closed
- Atlantic Blvd./Bandini Blvd. off-ramp
- Atlantic Blvd. on-ramp
- Washington Blvd. on and off-ramps
- Northbound I-710 to northbound I-5 connector
Southbound I-710 (7 p.m. to 6 a.m.)
- Up to four lanes from I-5 to Atlantic Blvd. will be closed
- Southbound I-5 to southbound I-710 connector (11 p.m. - 5 a.m.)
- Washington Blvd. on and off-ramps
- Atlantic Blvd. on-ramp
- Atlantic Blvd./Bandini Blvd. off-ramp
On Friday and Saturday, all southbound lanes of the 710 will be closed overnight from Whittier Boulevard to the 5 Freeway.
For more information on the closures, click here.