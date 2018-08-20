TRAFFIC

710 Freeway lanes closing for construction in Commerce, Vernon, East LA

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's a warning if your commute takes you on the 710 Freeway.

By and ABC7.com staff
VERNON, Calif. (KABC) --
Caltrans will start a construction project on the 710 Freeway on Monday and will close lanes on both sides of the interstate in the Commerce, Vernon and East Los Angeles areas.

It's all being put in place for a road resurfacing and bridge widening project on Interstate 710 between Atlantic Boulevard and State Route 60.

The road closures will start at 7 p.m. and run until 6 a.m. the following morning. They run from Atlantic Boulevard to the 5 Freeway.

A map shows the area where construction will prompt the closure of lanes on the 710 Freeway in the Commerce, Vernon and East Los Angeles areas.


The closures for Monday through Friday are as follows:

Northbound I-710 (7 p.m. to 6 a.m.)
  • Up to four lanes from Atlantic Blvd. to I-5 will be closed

  • Atlantic Blvd./Bandini Blvd. off-ramp

  • Atlantic Blvd. on-ramp

  • Washington Blvd. on and off-ramps

  • Northbound I-710 to northbound I-5 connector


Southbound I-710 (7 p.m. to 6 a.m.)
  • Up to four lanes from I-5 to Atlantic Blvd. will be closed

  • Southbound I-5 to southbound I-710 connector (11 p.m. - 5 a.m.)

  • Washington Blvd. on and off-ramps

  • Atlantic Blvd. on-ramp

  • Atlantic Blvd./Bandini Blvd. off-ramp


On Friday and Saturday, all southbound lanes of the 710 will be closed overnight from Whittier Boulevard to the 5 Freeway.

For more information on the closures, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficfreewayroad closureconstructioncaltransVernonCity of CommerceEast Los AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
1 critical after multi-vehicle crash on 405 Fwy in Van Nuys
Woman killed, 3 injured when minivan crashes after police chase
Report: LA drivers lose $3K yearly due to bad roads, traffic
Santa Monica residents upset over city possibly ignoring Lime, Bird scooters
More Traffic
Top Stories
New questions raised in ICE arrest of IE man driving pregnant wife to hospital
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Police find meth in car after man passes out at OC McD's drive-thru
Women denied job because of 'ghetto' names
Officials to release possible motive for Watts family killings
Tommy Lasorda to be honored with Celebration of Life award
Measles warning issued in Santa Monica
VIDEO: Suspects run over woman after trying to snatch purse
Show More
Here's why you shouldn't flush your contact lenses
Motorcyclist killed in 91 Freeway crash in Anaheim
Body found in Montecito ID'd as missing LA County fire captain
Friend says she was the last to see Shanann Watts alive
Lyft driver shot in LA with riders in car
More News