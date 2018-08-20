A map shows the area where construction will prompt the closure of lanes on the 710 Freeway in the Commerce, Vernon and East Los Angeles areas.

Up to four lanes from Atlantic Blvd. to I-5 will be closed

Atlantic Blvd./Bandini Blvd. off-ramp

Atlantic Blvd. on-ramp

Washington Blvd. on and off-ramps

Northbound I-710 to northbound I-5 connector

Up to four lanes from I-5 to Atlantic Blvd. will be closed

Southbound I-5 to southbound I-710 connector (11 p.m. - 5 a.m.)

Washington Blvd. on and off-ramps

Atlantic Blvd. on-ramp

Atlantic Blvd./Bandini Blvd. off-ramp

Caltrans will start a construction project on the 710 Freeway on Monday and will close lanes on both sides of the interstate in the Commerce, Vernon and East Los Angeles areas.It's all being put in place for a road resurfacing and bridge widening project on Interstate 710 between Atlantic Boulevard and State Route 60.The road closures will start at 7 p.m. and run until 6 a.m. the following morning. They run from Atlantic Boulevard to the 5 Freeway.The closures for Monday through Friday are as follows:On Friday and Saturday, all southbound lanes of the 710 will be closed overnight from Whittier Boulevard to the 5 Freeway.For more information on the closures,